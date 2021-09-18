Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.26 Million Stake in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 594,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 328,008 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Akebia Therapeutics were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AKBA. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 26,137.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 14,637 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 12,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AKBA opened at $2.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The stock has a market cap of $506.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.71.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.21). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135.00% and a negative return on equity of 125.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney disease. The firm also involves in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

