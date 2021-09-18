Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,663 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,375 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Simmons First National worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Homrich & Berg acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Simmons First National by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 125,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 27,745 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Simmons First National by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 83,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 67,465 shares in the last quarter. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SFNC opened at $28.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.90. Simmons First National Co. has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $194.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.32 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 9.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

