Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 43,267 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,267 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Hope Bancorp worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 205,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 53,816 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 26,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOPE opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.66. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $16.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $137.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.16 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 25.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $51,457.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,377.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

