Rage Fan (RAGE) Price Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Rage Fan coin can now be bought for about $0.0162 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Rage Fan has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. Rage Fan has a total market capitalization of $921,647.68 and $47,297.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00071155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.10 or 0.00121096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.64 or 0.00174324 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,420.04 or 0.07128520 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,021.27 or 1.00092486 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $415.07 or 0.00865145 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

