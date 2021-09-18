Rainicorn Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.71 Million (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for $0.0696 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded 50.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rainicorn has a market cap of $31.38 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00072278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.06 or 0.00120930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.38 or 0.00173662 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,415.41 or 0.07113544 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,921.05 or 0.99808851 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.07 or 0.00849926 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002638 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

