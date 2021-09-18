Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Shares Down 2.5%

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) shares fell 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.88 and last traded at $16.88. 514 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 6,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 17.68 and a current ratio of 17.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average is $17.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.58 million, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Rand Capital alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

Rand Capital Corp. is a business development company that invests in small to medium-sized companies located primarily in New York and its surrounding states in the US. The company was founded on February 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Rand Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.