Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) to Issue Dividend of $1.92

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.924 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from Randstad’s previous dividend of $0.98.

Shares of RANJY stock opened at $35.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.34. Randstad has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $40.44.

Get Randstad alerts:

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Randstad will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RANJY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Randstad from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Randstad has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.