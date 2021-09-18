Raymond James Increases Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target to $7.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SWN. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $4.86 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.56.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

NYSE:SWN opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.44. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $5.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.80.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.