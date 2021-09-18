RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.85 Million

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2021

Analysts expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to post $34.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.00 million and the lowest is $34.70 million. RBB Bancorp reported sales of $29.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $139.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $139.60 million to $139.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $147.65 million, with estimates ranging from $146.50 million to $148.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $34.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.75 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 28.48%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Stephens lowered RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

RBB stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.10. The stock had a trading volume of 85,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.99. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

In other RBB Bancorp news, EVP Simon Pang sold 9,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $233,830.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,247,456.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $318,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 81.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 19,748 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in RBB Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $343,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 15.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBB Bancorp (RBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.