RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.85 Million

Analysts expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to post $34.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.00 million and the lowest is $34.70 million. RBB Bancorp reported sales of $29.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $139.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $139.60 million to $139.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $147.65 million, with estimates ranging from $146.50 million to $148.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RBB Bancorp.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $34.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.75 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 28.48%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Stephens lowered RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

RBB stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.10. The stock had a trading volume of 85,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.99. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

In other RBB Bancorp news, EVP Simon Pang sold 9,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $233,830.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,247,456.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $318,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 81.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 19,748 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in RBB Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $343,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 15.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBB Bancorp (RBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.