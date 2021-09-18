Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Short Interest Update

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 416,800 shares, a decline of 59.9% from the August 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Recon Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Recon Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Recon Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Recon Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Recon Technology during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCON traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $2.94. The company had a trading volume of 747,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,059. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.60. Recon Technology has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Recon Technology Ltd. engages in the development and marketing of oilfield equipment, automation systems, tools, chemicals, and field services to petroleum firms. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product and Software, Equipment and Accessories, and Oilfield Environmental Protection.

