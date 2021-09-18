Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RXRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,063,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 21.92 and a quick ratio of 21.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.90. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $676,017,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,839,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,934,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,822,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,724,000. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

