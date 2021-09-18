Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Shares Down 4.7%

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) traded down 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.43 and last traded at $2.44. 561,960 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,283,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

Separately, ThinkEquity assumed coverage on Red Cat in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.15 million and a PE ratio of -4.94.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative net margin of 264.75% and a negative return on equity of 579.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Red Cat in the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Red Cat in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Red Cat in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Red Cat in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Red Cat in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT)

Red Cat Holdings, Inc provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry. The firm’s product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.

