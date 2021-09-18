Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.20

Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.20 and last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 3648073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners by 335.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 15,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Reinvent Technology Partners does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology sectors.

