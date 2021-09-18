Renishaw (LON:RSW) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5,591.87

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,591.87 ($73.06) and traded as low as GBX 5,410 ($70.68). Renishaw shares last traded at GBX 5,435 ($71.01), with a volume of 98,744 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Renishaw from GBX 5,185 ($67.74) to GBX 4,695 ($61.34) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,192.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,591.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.24.

In related news, insider Allen Roberts sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,110 ($66.76), for a total value of £70,313.60 ($91,865.17).

About Renishaw (LON:RSW)

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

