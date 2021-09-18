Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Repro-Med Systems Inc. is engaged in the design and manufacture of medical devices directing resources to the global markets for emergency medical products and infusion therapy. “

Get Repro Med Systems alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Repro Med Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

NASDAQ:KRMD opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $125.08 million, a PE ratio of -40.14 and a beta of 0.47. Repro Med Systems has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.67.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Repro Med Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Repro Med Systems will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 35.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 145.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,275 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repro Med Systems (KRMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repro Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.