Request 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $12.92 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. In the last seven days, Request has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market cap of $218.43 million and approximately $12.92 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000449 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Request

Request is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,881,816 coins. Request’s official website is request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

