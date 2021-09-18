Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for LivaNova PLC’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LIVN)

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of LivaNova in a report released on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder anticipates that the company will earn $3.15 per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 37.15%. The firm had revenue of $264.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.73 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

LivaNova stock opened at $82.93 on Thursday. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $90.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.44. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter worth $102,715,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter worth $82,565,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the second quarter worth $74,858,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in LivaNova in the first quarter worth $63,566,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its position in LivaNova by 49.3% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,297,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,698,000 after acquiring an additional 428,600 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $86,390.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,905.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.