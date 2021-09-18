Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $65.03 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $51.98. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $690.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $22.32 EPS.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%.
Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $651.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $625.48 and its 200 day moving average is $545.68. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $686.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
In other news, Director George L. Sing sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.50, for a total transaction of $672,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 11,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.98, for a total value of $7,873,493.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 389,040 shares of company stock worth $240,594,454 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $5,231,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,818,000 after purchasing an additional 24,724 shares during the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
