Resources Management Corp CT ADV Boosts Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

NASDAQ:AUB opened at $34.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.93. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $42.45.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 35.22%. The business had revenue of $172.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.34%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

