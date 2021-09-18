Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $59,000 Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 18.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 88.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 23.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

CBRE stock opened at $95.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.31 and its 200-day moving average is $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.17 and a 1 year high of $99.73.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $29,115,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CBRE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

