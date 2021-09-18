Resources Management Corp CT ADV Reduces Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,010 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $75.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.58 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.36.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $200,513.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

