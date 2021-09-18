Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS REVXF opened at $75.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.50. Revenio Group Oyj has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $75.50.

Revenio Group Oyj Company Profile

Revenio Group Oyj is a globally operating health technology, which engages in the detection of glaucoma, osteoporosis, skin cancer, and asthma. It operates through the Revenio Health Tech segment, which designs, manufactures, and sales tonometers and bone density measurement devices. The company is headquartered in Vantaa, Finland.

