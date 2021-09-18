Reviewing Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) & Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT)

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) and Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Harrow Health and Altimmune’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harrow Health 12.03% 12.02% 4.40% Altimmune -1,093.35% -26.28% -24.01%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Harrow Health and Altimmune, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harrow Health 0 0 2 0 3.00 Altimmune 0 0 7 0 3.00

Harrow Health presently has a consensus price target of $14.63, indicating a potential upside of 54.11%. Altimmune has a consensus price target of $30.57, indicating a potential upside of 100.60%. Given Altimmune’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Altimmune is more favorable than Harrow Health.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Harrow Health and Altimmune’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harrow Health $48.87 million 5.22 -$3.36 million ($0.05) -189.80 Altimmune $8.19 million 73.89 -$49.04 million ($1.91) -7.98

Harrow Health has higher revenue and earnings than Altimmune. Harrow Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Altimmune, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Harrow Health has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altimmune has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.3% of Harrow Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of Altimmune shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of Harrow Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Altimmune shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Harrow Health beats Altimmune on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc. engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L. Baum and Robert J. Kammer in January 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc. is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer. Altimmune was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

