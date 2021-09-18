Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Major Shareholder Sells $5,101,849.18 in Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 77,998 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $5,101,849.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,021.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mmmk Development, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $12,514,000.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 42,368 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $2,422,602.24.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 110,658 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $6,307,506.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 60,323 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $4,339,033.39.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 51,838 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total transaction of $3,422,863.14.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 82,583 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $5,535,538.49.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 94,110 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $6,055,037.40.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $67.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.05. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $74.82. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.62.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,367,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,828,000 after purchasing an additional 398,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 23.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,960,000 after acquiring an additional 683,374 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 229.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,654,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 255.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,154,000 after buying an additional 1,733,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Revolve Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,374,000 after purchasing an additional 94,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

RVLV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

