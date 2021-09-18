RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Short Interest Down 35.4% in August

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the August 15th total of 42,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

RFIL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of RF Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

RFIL traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $8.19. The company had a trading volume of 25,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,467. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.46.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. RF Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that RF Industries will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.39 per share, with a total value of $88,162.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,235.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 8,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $70,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in RF Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 15,993 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in RF Industries during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in RF Industries in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $870,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. 33.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RF Industries

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

