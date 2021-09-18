RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in RH (NYSE:RH) by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,529 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.44% of RH worth $205,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in RH by 1.4% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,756,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,897,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the first quarter valued at $186,193,000. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in RH by 7.4% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 277,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,581,000 after acquiring an additional 19,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RH by 11.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,200,000 after acquiring an additional 26,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in RH by 178.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 170,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,469,000 after acquiring an additional 109,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on RH. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $730.33.

Shares of RH stock traded down $13.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $672.15. 536,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,360. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $688.00 and its 200 day moving average is $641.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.93. RH has a 12 month low of $330.64 and a 12 month high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.37 million. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 131.27%. RH’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 25.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

