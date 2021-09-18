Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 5,669 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 186,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Triumph Group were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Triumph Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 11,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Triumph Group by 115.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Triumph Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Triumph Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Triumph Group during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGI opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 3.30. Triumph Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $22.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.45.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.69 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

TGI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

In related news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $433,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

