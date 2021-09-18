Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.73 Million Holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,106 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.33% of Matthews International worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MATW. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Matthews International during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matthews International during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Shares of MATW stock opened at $33.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.88. Matthews International Co. has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. Matthews International had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $428.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.215 dividend. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Matthews International’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Matthews International in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

Matthews International Profile

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW).

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.