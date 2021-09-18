Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.98 Million Stock Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 356,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $9.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 479.00 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 123.54% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $278.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

EXTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

