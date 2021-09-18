Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.01 Million Stock Holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,056 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of SelectQuote worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 52.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the second quarter valued at $195,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

SLQT opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average of $21.59. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 13.02 and a current ratio of 13.02.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $188.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.58 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

SLQT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

In other SelectQuote news, COO William Thomas Grant III acquired 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $2,035,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald L. Hawks III acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $119,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 453,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,715. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SelectQuote Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT).

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.