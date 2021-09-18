Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of The Children’s Place worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Children’s Place by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Children’s Place by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in The Children’s Place by 241.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 266,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $684,591.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $3,404,018.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,169 shares of company stock valued at $6,637,547 in the last three months. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Children’s Place stock opened at $83.16 on Friday. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $107.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.26.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 91.35%. The firm had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PLCE. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.70.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

