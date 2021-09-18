Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,703 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ambarella were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella during the first quarter worth about $208,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Ambarella during the first quarter worth about $218,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ambarella alerts:

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 736 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $97,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total transaction of $1,333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,861,617.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,736 shares of company stock worth $2,470,476. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMBA stock opened at $150.17 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $153.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.07 and a beta of 1.41.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMBA. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.15.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.