Richard Soloway Sells 18,500 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Stock

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) CEO Richard Soloway sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total value of $803,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,646,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,323,692.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Richard Soloway also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

On Friday, September 17th, Richard Soloway sold 10,558 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $442,802.52.

Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.28 and a 52 week high of $45.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.12. The firm has a market cap of $757.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.87 and a beta of 1.37.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.85%. Equities analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 137.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. It operates though Domestic and Foreign geographical segments. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.