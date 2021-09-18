Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

RIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Erste Group lowered Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.60.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $68.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.40 and its 200-day moving average is $82.60. The company has a market cap of $84.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $55.39 and a 52-week high of $95.97.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $329,824,000 after buying an additional 2,673,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1,115.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,635,000 after acquiring an additional 882,063 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 31.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,437 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $195,527,000 after acquiring an additional 595,974 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,316,000 after purchasing an additional 552,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,926,059 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,084,367,000 after purchasing an additional 409,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.