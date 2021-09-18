Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RIO. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Erste Group downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.60.
Shares of RIO opened at $68.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $55.39 and a one year high of $95.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.40 and a 200 day moving average of $82.60.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.
