Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RIO. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Erste Group downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.60.

Shares of RIO opened at $68.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $55.39 and a one year high of $95.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.40 and a 200 day moving average of $82.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth about $1,407,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth approximately $2,330,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 84.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,392 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,733 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 62,320 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

