Robert P. Goodman Sells 6,084 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Director Robert P. Goodman sold 6,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $121,740.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $19.98 on Friday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $37.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.32.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $97.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACVA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth about $519,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,639,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,071,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,103,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,073,000. 26.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.73.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.