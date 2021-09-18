Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Given “Hold” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their hold rating on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Roche in a report on Friday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of RHHVF opened at $365.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.93. Roche has a twelve month low of $308.57 and a twelve month high of $411.44.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

