Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 47,374 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,374 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Discovery by 4.4% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 14,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Discovery by 75.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 41,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 18,058 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the second quarter valued at about $7,400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Discovery by 14.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. 33.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discovery alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on DISCA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.06.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.69.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.