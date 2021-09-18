Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 9,957 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,093 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,957 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,059 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,775,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 26,525 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,850,000 after buying an additional 27,317 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 544.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 55,870 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 47,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 567,364 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,257,000 after purchasing an additional 42,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JAZZ. Barclays raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.14.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $297,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,388 shares in the company, valued at $52,249,812.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total value of $1,960,269.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,888 shares in the company, valued at $55,806,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,452 shares of company stock worth $2,540,766. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $133.22 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $127.83 and a 12-month high of $189.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.99.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $751.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

