Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $2.36 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,107 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACWX. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,759,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,951,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 110.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $56.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.96. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $44.71 and a 12-month high of $59.19.

