Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $2.45 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 79.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 144.4% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 197.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 328.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $133.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.78. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $105.89 and a 52 week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

