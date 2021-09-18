Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,138 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.38. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $15.73.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.