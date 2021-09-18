Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 27.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,305 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,153,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638,406 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,356.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720,756 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 292.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,551,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,858 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,553.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,774,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,951 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $54,630,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $51.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.