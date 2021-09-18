Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 1,335 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 67.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 95,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 38,621 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $792,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $123,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 76,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

SPLV opened at $62.67 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.00.

