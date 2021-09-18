Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Receives C$140.27 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$140.27.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of TSE RY traded down C$1.91 during trading on Monday, reaching C$127.66. 7,655,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,998,462. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$129.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$123.40. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$90.75 and a twelve month high of C$134.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$181.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.57, for a total value of C$673,593.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$743,332.69. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.63, for a total value of C$69,347.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$413,825.22. Insiders sold 17,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,164 in the last ninety days.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

