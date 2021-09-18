Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $14.48 target price on shares of Royal Mail and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Royal Mail from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Mail from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Mail has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.74.

Shares of OTCMKTS ROYMY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.60. The company had a trading volume of 352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.78. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.2232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

