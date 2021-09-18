RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Brokerages expect that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will announce sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.64 billion. RPM International reported sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 6th.

On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year sales of $6.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. RPM International had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RPM. Wells Fargo & Company cut RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.89.

Shares of RPM stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,536,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,037. RPM International has a 12-month low of $77.99 and a 12-month high of $99.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in RPM International by 93,416.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 28,025 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in RPM International by 339.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 102,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 79,342 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in RPM International during the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 5.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 72,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,604,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

