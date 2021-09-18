RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) Achieves Market Cap of $189.00 Million

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000503 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a market cap of $189.00 million and $5.92 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00071804 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.43 or 0.00122618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.29 or 0.00173917 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,493.70 or 0.07208345 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,544.40 or 1.00158691 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $413.63 or 0.00853422 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002669 BTC.

RSK Infrastructure Framework Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework’s genesis date was November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 775,166,675 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Infrastructure Framework is www.rifos.org . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

Buying and Selling RSK Infrastructure Framework

