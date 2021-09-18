RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.88 Million

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last week, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000506 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a market cap of $187.74 million and $5.88 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About RSK Infrastructure Framework

RSK Infrastructure Framework launched on November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 775,166,675 coins. The official website for RSK Infrastructure Framework is www.rifos.org . The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

