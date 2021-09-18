Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Domo were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the first quarter worth about $372,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Domo by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,448,000 after buying an additional 67,347 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Domo by 18.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domo during the 1st quarter worth $636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $79.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 2.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.85. Domo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $356,592.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total value of $604,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,850 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

